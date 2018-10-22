Pitso confident Baxter will take Bafana to Afcon

Bafana Bafana had a minor glitch in their qualifying campaign when they dropped two points in a goalless draw away to lowly ranked Seychelles. They are, however, still in good standing to qualify for the continental showpiece.

Bafana are second on Group E with two games to go against leaders Nigeria and third-placed Libya.

“Bafana have a good coach in Stuart Baxter we have to support him and give him players. I see Gavin Hunt is supporting him too because this is a national agenda. It is not about Pitso or Gavin, it is about the country,” said Mosimane.

“We want to go to Cameroon and let’s help the team. We have a chance with Libya and I told the boys (Sundowns players) that we have to win against the Seychelles but we got four points and we are still in it,” he added.

READ: Bafana will be at Afcon – Ndlovu

Mosimane, a who has felt the pressure of the Bafana hot seat, has thrown his weight behind Baxter, insisting that “chopping and changing” coaches will be only be detrimental to the team.

“Let’s leave Stuart to do the job. We need to understand that after the Cup of Nations we only have about 15 months before the Fifa World Cup, so there’s no time to chop and change and find someone else who doesn’t know who Percy is and then he has 15 months to prepare for the World Cup. Let’s be patient and let’s support,” said Mosimane before he went on to explain why it is important for coaches to mold players to become Bafana quality.

“It is important for the boys like Lebogang Maboe because his dream was to play for Bafana and he got it so the next one is to go overseas, that is why we brought him here and made him understand that the dream can come true like it was with Bongani Zungu, Keagan Dolly and Percy Tau. They had never played for Bafana until they came to Sundowns.”

Asked whether he would like to return to the Bafana hot seat, Mosimane replied: “I’m struggling to win here,” he quipped. “I talk to Stuart… no jealousy… we all have our jobs so why look for someone else’s job?”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.