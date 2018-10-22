I knew Pirates would win against Chippa – Micho

The Buccaneers were able to increase their chances of claiming silverware this season when they defeated the Chilli Boys 1-0 in the last-16 of the Telkom Knockout courtesy of second-half substitute Vincent Pule’s goal at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

“As we expected, it was not easy. We came into this match with the intention of dominating, penetrating and to be totally effective in creating chances and converting them.

“And in the same moment, it was our intention to take care of our transition and when we lost the ball, how to close people down and defend in open play and set- pieces in a balanced approach,” said Sredojevic.

READ: Pule sends Pirates into Telkom last-eight

“We were satisfied in the first half, except with our effectiveness in going for goals. Going into the second half, we knew the breakthrough would eventually come. It was a match that was quite balanced, they came on strongly in their attack and you saw that in their changes.”

Goal hero Pule was returning to the team after a knee injury saw him miss Bucs 1-1 draw with AmaZulu FC and was also pulled out of the Bafana Bafana squad that played back-to-back Afcon qualifying matches against Seychelles.

The Bucs coach was content with his charges’ performance especially looking ahead to their much-anticipated Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“The breakthrough came with the fresh legs of Pule who was coming back from an injury. I’m happy that we won and progressed, but at the same moment there are many things that need to be corrected,” he added.

“We don’t hide behind the fact that we were on the Fifa break or the fact that our minds were focused on our match against Kaizer Chiefs next Saturday.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.