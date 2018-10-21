Chiefs survive penalties against Leopards to advance in TKO

A total of 120 minutes produced a goal for either side, before a penalty shootout sent Amakhosi into the next round.

The visitors showed no signs of intimidation in the first period with surprise inclusion Virgil Vries, one of seven changes in the starting lineup, in the Chiefs goals doing most of the work.

It was proving to be an attacking affair with Hendrick Ekstein and Williard Katsande going closest for Chiefs, before Mwape Musonda rattled the crossbar at the opposite end of the pitch. In the 34th minute, Phathushedzo Nange stunned the home support as he sent Lidoda Duvha ahead.

The goal sparked an immediate response, but Bernard Parker failed to find the net with King Ndlovu stranded as Leopards snuck into the break a goal to the good.

In the second half, Chiefs pressed forward in relentless pursuit of the equaliser. It finally came in the 63rd minute as Parker dropped deep and played a superb long ball in behind the Leopards defence, which saw Ekstein show all of his skill to drop the ball at his feet and slide the ball past Ndlovu to level matters.

Both sides had their chances to win the match outright, but neither showed any killer instinct in the final third. The lack of urgency sent the match into extra-time but again that proved goalless with Katsande denied a spectacular winner by the crossbar.

Instead, it was penalties that were required to decide who would advance in the cup competition. Vries stood up tall and saved two spot kicks, before Ryan Moon calmly slotted the winner to end a nervy finish for the Glamour Boys.

