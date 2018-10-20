Maritzburg stun Highlands to advance in TKO

After Moeketsi Sekola had given Owen Da Gama’s team the lead five minutes before half time, Maritzburg’s lack of finishing prowess was seemingly set to bite them once more this season, only for two brilliant late goals from Siphesihle Ndlovu and Mohau Mokate to turn the tie around for Fadlu Davids’ men.

It was the home side who started well and they had the first sniff at goal on the night, after 14 minutes, but Mxolisi Kunene shot tamely at Highlands keeper Tapuwa Kapini.

Maritzburg created further chances as Mxolisi blazed a 25-yard effort over the bar, before Mokate was put clean through on goal by a long pass up-field from Brian Onyango, only to steer his 32nd minute volley wide.

The visitors began to cause their own threats, and it took a good reflex save from goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle to keep Sekola from putting the finishing touch on a lovely flowing move 10 minutes before the interval.

The breakthrough for Highlands Park came soon after as Sekola rifled in an inch-perfect low shot from a tight angle into the far corner of net, after being given space in the box in the 40th minute.

The Gauteng side came out after the restart looking to try and add a second goal, and it took two brilliant saves within a minute from Mpandle to stop the ever-dangerous Lindokuhle Mbatha from getting on the score-sheet.

At the other end, Mokate came close from a Deolin Mekoa cross and planted a glancing header just over the bar.

Highlands, though, remained a threat and could have just about wrapped up the game with 17 minutes to go had Thabo Motladi not steered his parting shot wide of the post.

They paid the price shortly after as Maritzburg grabbed a 75th minute equaliser through Ndlovu, who finished clinically in exactly the same fashion as Sekola had earlier – a low left-footed drive from an acute angle, after a clever pass from Yannick Zakri.

The atmosphere now electric, the two teams traded attack upon attack as they both backed themselves for a winner.

It was the home side which eventually prevailed when a sensational break nearly the entire length of the field in the 89th minute ended with Fortune Makaringe’s scintillating run and pass releasing Mokate for a neat finish.

The Team of Choice held on bravely in the closing moments as the away team threw everything forward, Highlands goalkeeper Kapini going close to scoring with an added time header after he had pushed up for a corner.

