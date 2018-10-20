Pule sends Pirates into Telkom last-eight

The first half produced little in the way of fireworks in a grudge match as the visitors started with four former Buccaneers, along with former Pirates coach Tinkler in the opposition dugout.

Chippa goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was the busier of the two shot-stoppers as he smartly denied Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga to keep his side on level terms.

The biggest talking point came shortly before the break as Daine Klate was called into action to replace Chilli Boys skipper Mark Mayambela, who walked straight down the tunnel without acknowledging his coach.

Another substitution provided a far more positive talking point as the in-form Vincent Pule, who scored the winner for Bidvest Wits in last year’s final in the same competition, sprung from the bench to put his side ahead in the 60th minute.

Pule displayed his keen eye for goal as he surged ahead of the on-rushing Akpeyi to tap home after a counterattack sent Xola Mlambo clear down the right flank before the cross into the box.

The matched continued to ebb and flow, with Orlando Pirates content to sit on the ball and frustrate Chippa’s progress in the middle of the park.

The hosts reduced Chippa to a number of speculative efforts with Klate unable to add another set-piece goal to his record with Pirates holding firm until the final whistle.

