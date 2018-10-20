 
menu
Telkom Knockout News 20.10.2018 10:46 pm

Pule sends Pirates into Telkom last-eight

Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal with teammates during the Telkom Knockout Last 16 Orlando Pirates and Chip United at Orlando Stadium. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Vincent Pule of Orlando Pirates celebrates a goal with teammates during the Telkom Knockout Last 16 Orlando Pirates and Chip United at Orlando Stadium. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

A lone Vincent Pule strike was enough to down Chippa United 1-0 and send Orlando Pirates into the quarterfinals of the Telkom Knockout after a closely fought battle at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

The first half produced little in the way of fireworks in a grudge match as the visitors started with four former Buccaneers, along with former Pirates coach Tinkler in the opposition dugout.

Chippa goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi was the busier of the two shot-stoppers as he smartly denied Augustine Mulenga and Justin Shonga to keep his side on level terms.

The biggest talking point came shortly before the break as Daine Klate was called into action to replace Chilli Boys skipper Mark Mayambela, who walked straight down the tunnel without acknowledging his coach.

Another substitution provided a far more positive talking point as the in-form Vincent Pule, who scored the winner for Bidvest Wits in last year’s final in the same competition, sprung from the bench to put his side ahead in the 60th minute.

Pule displayed his keen eye for goal as he surged ahead of the on-rushing Akpeyi to tap home after a counterattack sent Xola Mlambo clear down the right flank before the cross into the box.

The matched continued to ebb and flow, with Orlando Pirates content to sit on the ball and frustrate Chippa’s progress in the middle of the park.

The hosts reduced Chippa to a number of speculative efforts with Klate unable to add another set-piece goal to his record with Pirates holding firm until the final whistle.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.