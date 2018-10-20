Champions Wits too clever for Stars

The visitors took control early in the match when Scottish striker Simon Murray netted after just 38 seconds.

Murray was a thorn in the flesh of the Stars’ defence and the home side struggled to keep him under wraps.

With Cole Alexander and Thabang Monare pulling the strings in midfield, the Clever Boys looked more dangerous throughout. Wits should have been up by more by halftime, but Deon Hotto, Murray and Alexander missed good chances.

Free State Stars never really got going and the nearest they came to success was when Mpho Maruping’s powerful header was played straight at goalkeeper Darren Keet in the 30th minute. Six minutes later Linda Bhengu also had a headed opportunity, but he also fluffed his lines.

In the second half it was once again the Clever Boys that did the early attacking, keeping Stars’ goalkeeper Ali Sangare on his toes.

Coach Luc Eymael sent on burly striker Judas Moseamedi and Sibusiso Masina in an attempt to get more bite upfront for Stars.

However, the service from midfield was disappointing and the home side could not get the breakthrough. Stars had enough possession, but the ball was not used effectively, especially in the final third of the pitch. Masina beat Keet with a thunderous shot from far out in the 78th minute , but the crossbar made sure that Wits stayed ahead.

Shortly thereafter Sangare made a mess of a Elias Pelembe corner, but the Stars’ defence came to the rescue of their keeper.

Stars had a chance in injury time when referee Eketsang Setloboko gave a freekick outside the box, but the home side messed up their final opportunity.

Gavin Hunt and his Clever Boys will now have to wait until Tuesday evening to see who their opponents will be in the quarterfinals.

