 
menu
Telkom Knockout News 20.10.2018 05:30 pm

Live report: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bloem Celtic

Motjeka Madisha of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Ndumiso Mabena of Bloemfontein Celtic. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Motjeka Madisha of Mamelodi Sundowns challenged by Ndumiso Mabena of Bloemfontein Celtic. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns will aim to return to winning ways when they host Bloemfontein Celtic in the opening round of the League Cup on Saturday.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium comes less than a month after the two teams played out to a goalless draw in a Premiership encounter in Bloemfontein.

The Brazilians are without a win in their last two matches and haven’t tasted victory since beating Golden Arrows 1-0 on September 19.

Despite being the only unbeaten club in the Premiership, Sundowns have struggled to score goals this term and have drawn five of their seven games played in the top flight.

Meanwhile, Phunya Sele Sele have battled to maintain the impressive form shown in the early stages of the campaign that saw coach Steve Komphela win the Premiership Coach of the Month award for August.

They are without a win in their last three encounters and recently lost the bragging rights to Free State Stars in the Free State derby.

Their situation has also not been helped by the recent departure of experienced defender Alfred Ndengane.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.