Phungwayo boost for Galaxy ahead of Eagles meeting

The match is set for a 3.30pm kick-off. The 24-year-old Phungwayo was unavailable for the Rockets in their past three games with an injury but he has fully recovered and said he hopes to come back and make a meaningful contribution to the side.

“It has been frustrating,” he said. “But I am happy that I am back and I can make an input into the team,” he added. Dan Malesela will surely appreciate having the experienced former Polokwane City defender as he has previously lamented his defence for leaking unnecessary goals.

Phungwayo said this will be a battle of wounded tigers as both go into today’s match coming from defeats. Galaxy lost to 1-0 Ajax Cape Town while Eagles lost 2-1 to Real Kings in their last matches.

“It is going to be a hard one. We are both coming from defeats in our last matches. They will come out guns blazing and they will want to win the match. It is going to be a difficult game. It is an away game for us which makes it even harder. To go there and get the three points will take guts,” he said.

Preview of all the matches this weekend

Saturday

Tshakhuma v Mbombela, at Thohoyandou Stadium, 3pm

This is an interesting top of the table clash as both are in the top eight and tied on 12 points each from seven games. Another interesting fact is that Tshakhuma are unbeaten at home while Mbombela have been unlucky away. Could the trends change? It remains to be seen.

Royal Eagles v TS Galaxy, at Chatsworth Stadium, 3.30pm

As previewed above, Galaxy will look to exert more pain on Eagles but the home side cannot afford another defeat as they remain in the wrong end of the standings for a team with such big dreams and resources.

TS Sporting v Stellenbosch, at Kabokweni Stadium, 3.30pm

Benson Mhlongo has done some unbelievable work in his debut season as a head coach and his team are surprisingly top of the standings going into the weekend’s matches. Abantu Bemthetho conceded three goals in their first match which hey lost to Maccabi and have not let even one in since then as they have gone on to win four and draw two.

Ajax Cape Town v Ubuntu Cape Town, at Cape Town Stadium, 3.30pm

On paper, this should be Ajax’s easiest three points so far but football can be unpredictable and Ubuntu could turn the tables on Muhsin Ertugral’s side.

Sunday

Maccabi v Real Kings, at Dobsonville Stadium, 3.30pm

The Magic Boys found their winning touch in their last game and midfielder Mndeni “Casper” Zikalala told Phakaaathi earlier this week that they are looking to build on the win. But Maccabi have been good at home and only lost once to Jomo Cosmos.

Cape Umoya United v Witbank Spurs, at Boland Stadium, 3.30pm

It will be Sammy Troughton’s first match in charge of Siyavutha after he was appointed last week following the departure of Rahman Gumbo. He faces a difficult task as Roger De Sa’s team are yet to be defeated in their own backyard.

Jomo Cosmos v University Of Pretoria, at Vosloorus Stadium, 3.30pm

Jomo Cosmos are meanwhile set to unleash Charlton Mashumba when they host University of Pretoria at Vosloorus Stadium tomorrow afternoon. Mashumba has rejoined Ezenkosi after an unsuccessful stint at Highlands Park and coach Jomo Sono was optimistic that the 25-year-old Zimbabwean still has his sting.

“I think he will help us in our quest to win promotion to the elite league, and from what we’ve seen so far in training, he still has what it takes to deliver,” said Sono this week. Cosmos and AmaTuks are tied on 12 points after seven matches and this promises to be an explosive encounter.

Richards Bay v Uthongathi, at uMhlathuze Sports Complex, 3.30pm

Uthongathi started like a house of fire but have stalled over the past few weeks but will see this KwaZulu-Natal derby as a perfect chance to change this around and get back to winning ways. But the Natal Rich Boys will be a tough opponent especially in their own backyard.

