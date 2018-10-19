Sports Minister tells Bafana and Safa to improve

The Minister of Sport and Recreation was left disappointed on Tuesday when Bafana Bafana played to a goalless draw against lowly Seychelles in the second leg of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

“If they continue not to take things seriously‚ people will be held accountable‚” said Xasa at a press conference on Friday.

“We want to engage with them [Safa] moving forward because the problems have been growing when it comes to men’s football in the country. They are not excelling.

“Bafana Bafana players must put in the effort when they are playing for the country and understand the importance of playing and having national colours‚” she added.

