Baroka striker motivated by first cup appearance

Saturday’s Telkom Knockout game against Golden Arrows will be his first cup appearance in the top tier of South African football since joining Bakgaga from Ubuntu Cape Town.

“So far we are preparing well, it is a cup game, that in itself is a motivation,” Chivaviro told Phakaaathi.

“For some of us it is our first cup game that is also a motivation. This year 80% of the team is new, and most of us are motivated by playing in the Telkom Knockout.”

Chivaviro hopes for a positive result against their KZN opponents on Saturday for the team to use that win as a motivation for the next league game against Bloemfontein Celtic.

“We want to use this cup game to also give us motivation for our next league match. We want to do well in this competition so it helps us get confidence for the next league match for us to bring results.”

