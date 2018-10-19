 
PSL News 19.10.2018 02:41 pm

Baroka striker motivated by first cup appearance

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Ranga Chivaviro of Baroka FC and Phumlani Ntshangase of SuperSport United during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on October 07, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Ranga Chivaviro is motivated by playing in his first cup match for Baroka FC.

Saturday’s Telkom Knockout game against Golden Arrows will be his first cup appearance in the top tier of South African football since joining Bakgaga from Ubuntu Cape Town.

“So far we are preparing well, it is a cup game, that in itself is a motivation,” Chivaviro told Phakaaathi.

“For some of us it is our first cup game that is also a motivation. This year 80% of the team is new, and most of us are motivated by playing in the Telkom Knockout.”

Chivaviro hopes for a positive result against their KZN opponents on Saturday for the team to use that win as a motivation for the next league game against Bloemfontein Celtic.

“We want to use this cup game to also give us motivation for our next league match. We want to do well in this competition so it helps us get confidence for the next league match for us to bring results.”

