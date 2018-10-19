 
Telkom Knockout News 19.10.2018 02:35 pm

Tembo looking to wipe MTN8 tears with TKO

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kaitano Tembo coach of SuperSport United (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

The SuperSport United mentor described the club’s defeat in the MTN8 final to Cape Town City as “tragic” and now looks to make amends with the Telkom Knockout.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori travel to Limpopo to face Polokwane City in the last 16 encounter on Sunday at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

The duo are familiar with each other as they have played each other in the Absa Premiership earlier this month.

“It was very tragic for us to lose the MTN8 but we have put that behind us and I think this tournament is important for us to try and wipe away those tear and it gives us that opportunity to redeem ourselves,” Kaitano Tembo told Phakaaathi.

While he will be without two of his on-form strikers in Bradley Grobler and Evans Rusike, Tembo will be counting on his experienced side to carry the team.

“We have a good squad and we have enough quality and experience although we have a lot of players on the injury list. We are not really worried about the injured players we will just put out our best available team and there are players who are coming from the national team and we are hoping that they are not fatigued to play on Sunday,” said the United mentor.

 

