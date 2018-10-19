Chiefs appeal dismissed by Safa

Chiefs were ordered to play three matches behind closed doors in KwaZulu-Natal after they were found guilty of misconduct after fans ran riot at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on April 21.

One of those matches was suspended, provided that they don’t commit the same offence in the period of 24 months.

Amakhosi appealed the sentence, but they have since lost the appeal.

The PSL confirmed through a statement that Chiefs’ appeal was dismissed by Safa.

The PSL statement:

The South African Football Association (SAFA) Appeal Committee has dismissed the appeal by Kaizer Chiefs FC to have the sanction by the PSL Disciplinary Committee in respect of the Moses Mabhida incident on 21 April 2018 reduced.

The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee found Kaizer Chiefs guilty and ordered that they must play three matches behind closed doors in KZN with the implementation of one (of the three matches) match suspended for a period of 24 months provided Kaizer Chiefs is not found guilty of a similar offence.

Kaizer Chiefs has already played one of the two matches behind closed doors in the Moses Mabhida Stadium against Polokwane City on 06 October 2018.

Having considered submissions by both the Member Club as well as the PSL, the Appeal Committee noted that the unacceptable behaviour by Kaizer Chief’s supporters on the day was indeed extreme and warranted the sanction imposed by the PSL Disciplinary Committee. Kaizer Chiefs FC were ordered to pay the costs of the appeal.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.