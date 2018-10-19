Soweto derby tickets sold out

The much publicised match will kick off at 3.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

Fans who do not have tickets have been asked to watch the game on TV, while those who have tickets have been encouraged to arrive early at the stadium.

“We urge all spectators who do not have a pre-bought ticket to enjoy the game from the comfort of their homes, as there will be no access to the stadium without a ticket,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

Meanwhile, Chiefs have warned their fans not to buy fake tickets.

“Amakhosi family, please note that there are no more tickets available. Don’t buy fake tickets and only come to the stadium with your authentic ticket in hand,” tweeted the club on their official Twitter account.

