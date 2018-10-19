Mngqithi says he’s done his homework on Celtic

Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi appears to have paid special attention to detail and studied Steve Komphela’s Bloemfontein Celtic intently in preparation for the Telkom Knockout last-16 tie against Phunya Sele Sele tomorrow in the capital city.

The sides will again lock horns after going toe-to-toe in the Absa Premiership earlier this month, where they shared the spoils.

“To be honest, Celtic have started their season very well and they are coached by one of the best coaches in the country … we had a tough match against them in the league already and we know their strengths,” said Mngqithi, who is taking charge of the squad as head coach Pitso Mosimane is attending a Caf coaching course in Morocco.

“They are quite a powerful team in attack but they also have some defensive frailties here and there which may have not been exposed in most of the matches that they have played.

“However, the last league match they played against Free State Stars and against Kaizer Chiefs in the Macufe did show some elements and that they are a team we can break down,” Mngqithi added.

While the league encounter ended in a goalless draw at the Dr Molemela Stadium, Mngqithi believes they had done enough to score goals but luck was not on their side. He is hoping the footballing gods will smile on the Brazilians at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“We must also remember that in the game that we played in Bloemfontein we did much to win the game but it was unfortunate that we did not score and to a certain extent the officiating was not the best on the day, but that is water under the bridge now.

“It is very obvious that when you are in a team like Sundowns you want to win every match because even when you play a friendly match against an ABC Motsepe League team you still have the responsibility to win,” he said.

“We are fully prepared for a match of this magnitude and we know what they are capable of,” the former Golden Arrows coach concluded.

