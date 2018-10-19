REVEALED: Why Dikgacoi was suspended at Eagles

The former Bafana Bafana international was acting as a caretaker coach in the absence of coach Roger Sikhakhane is currently on sick leave.

He oversaw the club’s last three fixtures and Eagles beat University of Pretoria and Uthongathi, and lost to Real Kings in those matches.

His suspension, therefore, has come as a surprise considering that he had done well.

A source close at Eagles has now told Isolezwe that the reason for Dikgacoi’s suspension was because of what happened at the club during a training session.

Apparently, Dikgacoi told players to go home early during the Fifa international break, however the team manager James Dlamini was against it, but Dikgacoi told the players to leave anyway.

“He didn’t see the reason for players to do extra training during the Fifa break, they went home. Then on Monday players were told Dikgacoi is suspended,” a source told Isolozwe.

“The truth is he will not be coming back to the club, he would challenge management on some matter he was happy about at the club, and fought for the players as well. Player were informed later that he will not be returning to the club.”

