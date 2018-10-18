Sundowns assistant coach calls for Brockie’s support

The New Zealand striker has since lost his place in Masandawana’s line-up. Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi says the 31-year-old needs support instead of the criticism leveled at him.

“I still believe he is a very good striker and I have seen quite a number of strikers in the league when I am doing my analysis of the positions and all that.

“When I look at the amount of effort that he puts when it comes to getting into the right area, from time-to-time you start looking at your team and start to say are we also doing enough to assist such players,” said Mngqithi.

READ: Mosimane careful not to upset Sundowns supporters

“He is a player with certain qualities but he might not have some of the qualities that a predominant Sundowns player will always have.

“If you look at Tottenham, the team plays to arrive to Harry Kane. Everybody knows that Harry Kane is there and if you pass to him he will get the goal for you. At Sundowns we have too many good players and we can’t play for someone and it becomes a problem for a player with the qualities that Brockie has because you would expect that if three or four crosses are played into the box he is likely to give us something but how many crosses are going to come in?” Mngqithi added.

The former Golden Arrows coach continued: “In and around the box he is good but if the ball is not delivered into the box [it is a challenge] because at Sundowns we don’t have a lot wingers who play in wide channels and always play for somebody.”

“He has to try and keep pushing but it is unfortunate that he has not scored and when someone is going through challenges you don’t put a sword through them, you try to support them.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.