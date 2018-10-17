Ex-Chiefs target leaves Botswana side

Botswana Premier League side Township Rollers have confirmed that they have parted ways with coach Nikola Kavazovic.

Earlier Phakaaathi reported that the 43-year-old Serbian-born mentor was leaving the Botswana giants and now Rollers have confirmed his exit.

A statement issued by Rollers chairperson Walter Kgabung read: “This serves to inform the members, supporters, sponsors, well-wishers of TRFC, and football fraternity that TRFC has mutually terminated the contract of head coach Mr. Nikola Kavazovic with immediate effect.”

Kavazovic, who was linked with Kaizer Chiefs before Amakhosi appointed Giovanni Solinas, has been heavily linked with Baroka FC.

Bakgaga is currently second from bottom, having collected just seven points in 10 matches so far this season.

Word is that club chairperson Khurishi Mphahlele has lost confidence in coach Wedson Nyirenda and is ready to fire him and replace him with Kavazovic.

The Serb was linked with Baroka before they appointed Nyirenda as their coach.

