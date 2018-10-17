 
PSL News 17.10.2018 02:26 pm

Masehe a blow for Free State Stars

Phakaaathi Reporter
Paulus Masehe of Free State Stars (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

The skipper has confirmed that he will be out for six weeks following an injury on his right knee.

Masehe missed Ea Lla Koto’s last match, the Free State derby clash against Bloemfontein Celtic on October 6, because of the injury.

“It’s very painful to be out injured, just as I was starting to enjoy my football,” Masehe told his club’s website.

“As this could be my last season I was really hoping to be injury free and help the team to finish as high as possible. Not that I don’t trust the other guys who will be filling my gap, I trust that the guys will do well as well.

“I was not expecting to be out for six weeks but I have seen it all I will be back before the scheduled time.”

 

