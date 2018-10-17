Masehe a blow for Free State Stars

Free State Stars skipper Paulus Masehe has confirmed that he will be out for six weeks following an injury on his right knee.

Masehe missed Ea Lla Koto’s last match, the Free State derby clash against Bloemfontein Celtic on October 6, because of the injury.

“It’s very painful to be out injured, just as I was starting to enjoy my football,” Masehe told his club’s website.

“As this could be my last season I was really hoping to be injury free and help the team to finish as high as possible. Not that I don’t trust the other guys who will be filling my gap, I trust that the guys will do well as well.

“I was not expecting to be out for six weeks but I have seen it all I will be back before the scheduled time.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.