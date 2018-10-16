 
PSL News 16.10.2018 03:27 pm

We never thought of qualifying for Afcon – Seychelles coach

Phakaaathi Reporter
Seychelles coach Gavin Jeanne during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match between South Africa and Seychelles at FNB Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Coach Gavin Jeanne is not bothered by his side’s failure to win games in the Africa Cup of Nations group qualifiers.

Seychelles have conceded 14 goals in three games played against South Africa, Libya and Nigeria.

“From the onset, we were not thinking about qualifying but about testing ourselves at the highest level,” Jeanne said.

“Getting in a group with South Africa, Nigeria and Libya, we knew it was always going to be tough. The main objective was not about qualification but to measure ourselves against the best. It’s very difficult to qualify.

“But still, losing by six goals is a very bad score, even if we are a small nation.

“But it’s an experience for us. We never get to play against such a top team every day.

Seychelles will play against Bafana Bafana in a return game on Tuesday afternoon.

Looking back at the match played in Johannesburg last weekend, Jeanne noted some positives from his team.

“In every single match we play there’s always something positive, although we struggle to find as many positives. We were not scared to get on the field.

“It was a difficult game against tactically good players. We struggled with movements, with combinations. We tried to adjust in many ways.”

