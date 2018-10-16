Pitso calls for more humanity in football

This was after Mosimane allegedly punched an Usuthu security guard last month after a 3-3 Absa Premiership draw in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mosimane says the humility he experienced when he was asked to be the flag-bearer in the Springboks’ Test against the All Blacks should be replicated in football.

“I wish we could convert that to football. The people are happy and drinking and nobody beats anyone. I saw a lot of people on the pitch but in football my supporter comes to give me a gift and somebody pounces on him.”

