PSL News 16.10.2018 03:05 pm

Pitso calls for more humanity in football

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2018 Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand at Loftus Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says football lacks a touch of humanity.

This was after Mosimane allegedly punched an Usuthu security guard last month after a 3-3 Absa Premiership draw in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mosimane says the humility he experienced when he was asked to be the flag-bearer in the Springboks’ Test against the All Blacks should be replicated in football.

“I wish we could convert that to football. The people are happy and drinking and nobody beats anyone. I saw a lot of people on the pitch but in football my supporter comes to give me a gift and somebody pounces on him.”

