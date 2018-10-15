 
menu
PSL News 15.10.2018 05:04 pm

Bobby Motaung discharged after food poisoning scare

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bobby Motaung, Football Manager of Kaizer Chiefs.

Bobby Motaung, Football Manager of Kaizer Chiefs.

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung is at home recovering after he was discharged from hospital following a food poisoning scare.

According to the Sunday Sun, Motaung complained of dizzy spells and stomach problems before he was admitted to the Netcare clinic in Rosebank two weeks ago.

“Doctors suspected food poisoning and admitted him,” said a source told the Sunday publication.

“Bobby’s situation was bad and the doctors wanted to ensure they dealt with it at a hospital.”

Another hospital insider told the Sunday Sun, that Motaung could not remember what he ate when he was asked by hospital staff.

“The doctors weren’t sure if his illness was related to outside forces or if he ate poisonous food. We weren’t sure what was bothering him, but doctors picked up something in his system that caused all his troubles,” said the insider.

The Chiefs football manager confirmed the incident to the Sunday newspaper.

“I’m home recovering. I was discharged this week. Doctors told me it was food poisoning. I don’t know where I got it from.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Soweto derby not on Sredojevic radar 15.10.2018
Kaizer Chiefs win Macufe Cup 14.10.2018
Blow by blow: Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs 14.10.2018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.