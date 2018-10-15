Bobby Motaung discharged after food poisoning scare

According to the Sunday Sun, Motaung complained of dizzy spells and stomach problems before he was admitted to the Netcare clinic in Rosebank two weeks ago.

“Doctors suspected food poisoning and admitted him,” said a source told the Sunday publication.

“Bobby’s situation was bad and the doctors wanted to ensure they dealt with it at a hospital.”

Another hospital insider told the Sunday Sun, that Motaung could not remember what he ate when he was asked by hospital staff.

“The doctors weren’t sure if his illness was related to outside forces or if he ate poisonous food. We weren’t sure what was bothering him, but doctors picked up something in his system that caused all his troubles,” said the insider.

The Chiefs football manager confirmed the incident to the Sunday newspaper.

“I’m home recovering. I was discharged this week. Doctors told me it was food poisoning. I don’t know where I got it from.”

