PSL News 15.10.2018 02:57 pm

Khuzwayo returns to Pirates training

Phakaaathi Reporter
Brilliant Khuzwayo of Orlando Pirates (Pic Orlando Pirates)

Brilliant Khuzwayo took part in his first training session with his new team as he took to the field with Orlando Pirates and could make his debut soon.

Khuzwayo joined Pirates from Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the season, but his Bucs debut was delayed by an injury which kept him out for about two months.

The Bafana Bafana international has recovered from his injury and could soon be in contention for the Pirates number one jersey.

Khuzwayo posted a picture of himself at training on his social media pages on Monday morning.

“Feels good to be back, Dumela happy people,” Khuzwayo tweeted.

