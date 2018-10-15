Khuzwayo returns to Pirates training

Khuzwayo joined Pirates from Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the season, but his Bucs debut was delayed by an injury which kept him out for about two months.

The Bafana Bafana international has recovered from his injury and could soon be in contention for the Pirates number one jersey.

Khuzwayo posted a picture of himself at training on his social media pages on Monday morning.

“Feels good to be back, Dumela happy people,” Khuzwayo tweeted.

Feels good to be back ☠️????☠️☠️☠️????????????. Dumela happy people ☠️ pic.twitter.com/lFMSnDqPdL — BK___ONE (@Brilliekhuzwayo) 15 October 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.