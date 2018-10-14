 
local soccer 14.10.2018

Kaizer Chiefs win Macufe Cup

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs have successfully defended the Macufe Cup against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Striker Lebogang Manyama scored his first goal for Chiefs when his side beat Celtic 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Coach Giovanni Solinas gave his regular started a rest when his side claimed their Macufe Cup for the third year running.

Manyama score the opening goal in the first half before Dumisani Zuma scored the second goal in injury time to extend Amakhosi’s lead.

