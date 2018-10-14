Kaizer Chiefs win Macufe Cup

Striker Lebogang Manyama scored his first goal for Chiefs when his side beat Celtic 2-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Coach Giovanni Solinas gave his regular started a rest when his side claimed their Macufe Cup for the third year running.

Manyama score the opening goal in the first half before Dumisani Zuma scored the second goal in injury time to extend Amakhosi’s lead.

