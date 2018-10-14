Blow by blow: Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs

#MacufeCup ???? #HailTheChief pic.twitter.com/KhPFApNa9l
— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) 14 October 2018
Congratulations to Man of the Match: @Lebza08Manyama #MacufeCup #HailTheChief pic.twitter.com/ZCI2kNRLt3
— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) 14 October 2018
- 90' Zuma with a late goal to extend Chiefs' lead. Bloemfontein Celtic 0-2 Kaizer Chiefs
- 46' second half after way
- half time: Bloemfontein Celtic 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs
- 40 Chiefs hoping to extend the lead before half time
- 37' Lebo Manyama scores his first goal for Chiefs. Bloemfontein Celtic 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs
- 15' Celtic on the ball
- 5' both teams fighting for the ball on the park
- kickoff! the game is underway.
As the teams walked in, including pre-match protocols. #MacufeCup18#SiweleleSaMasele pic.twitter.com/72By8sPxp5
— Bloemfontein Celtic (@Bloem_Celtic) 14 October 2018
Starting XI
Bloemfontein Celtic: Chaine, Sam, Mofokeng, Motshegwa, Lingwathi, Letlabika, Maloisane, Maema, Letsoalo, Shikweni, Nyundu.
Kaizer Chiefs: Bvuma, Moleko, Mathoho, Booysen, Ntiya-Ntiya, Katsande ©, Maluleka, Mahlasela, Manyama, Jayiya, Páez
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.