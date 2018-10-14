 
PSL News 14.10.2018 03:15 pm

Blow by blow: Celtic vs Kaizer Chiefs

Steve Komphela, coach of Bloemfontein Celtics talking to Willard Katsande and Ramahlwe Mphahlele of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Bloemfontein Celtics at the FNB Stadium. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs will look to defend the Macufe Cup against Bloemfontein Celtic on Sunday afternoon.

- 90' Zuma with a late goal to extend Chiefs' lead. Bloemfontein Celtic 0-2 Kaizer Chiefs

- 46' second half after way

- half time: Bloemfontein Celtic 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs

- 40 Chiefs hoping to extend the lead before half time

- 37' Lebo Manyama scores his first goal for Chiefs. Bloemfontein Celtic 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs

- 15' Celtic on the ball

- 5' both teams fighting for the ball on the park

- kickoff! the game is underway.

Starting XI

Bloemfontein Celtic: Chaine, Sam, Mofokeng, Motshegwa, Lingwathi, Letlabika, Maloisane, Maema, Letsoalo, Shikweni, Nyundu.

Kaizer Chiefs: Bvuma, Moleko, Mathoho, Booysen, Ntiya-Ntiya, Katsande ©, Maluleka, Mahlasela, Manyama, Jayiya, Páez

