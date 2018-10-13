Bafana hit Seychelles for six

Stuart Baxter’s side passed up countless more opportunities against very weak opposition, with Seychelles goalkeeper Romeo Barra in fine form, but have to be content enough with a victory that puts them right back on course for Cameroon 2019.

Bafana were at their opponents throats from the off, getting in plenty of crosses from both flanks, though they battled to hit the target early on, both Mothiba and Percy Tau heading over.

In the 14th minute, Tau came desperately close to scoring, his free kick curling over the wall, and cannoning back off the bar.

Four minutes later, Mothiba’s effort from Sifiso Hlanti’s cross was well saved by Barra in the Seychelles goal.

Lebo Maboe’s effort from long-range was then also tipped away by Barra, but Bafana finally did score in the 23rd minute, through a helping head from a Seychelles player.

Nigel Nigel was the defender from the island nation who nodded the ball past his own goalkeeper, leading to a flurry of goals for the home side.

In the 24th minute, Aubrey Modiba’s fine corner was soundly headed past Barra by Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, and Mothiba provided a peach of a finish four minutes later, planting a brilliant effort into the top corner of the net.

Tau nearly added another just before half time, his effort well saved by Barra. And Barra was at it again to deny the same man in the 54th minute, though Tau really should have done better, clean through on goal.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns man was not having his best game finishing-wise, and blasted another effort over the bar in the 57th minute.

Mothiba was next to fluff his lines in front of goal, hitting Barra with his finish after running clean through on goal.

Modiba was having an excellent game overall, and after being put through by Kamohelo Mokotjo in the 70th minute, he was unlucky to see his shot deflect off Barra and over the bar.

That was almost Modiba’ last action of the day as he was soon replaced by Dino Ndlovu

Ndlovu almost had an instant impact, his long-range grass-cutter flying just wide of target.

In the 74th minute, Tau finally got his goal, as he rounded Barra, and tucked the ball into an empty.

In the 81st minute, Ndlovu got his goal, as Maboe played him in, and he finished tidily to make it 5-0.

And right at the death, another substitute Teboho Mokoena got on the scoresheet, with a header from Sifiso Hlanti’s cross.

