Manchester United player Bailly stars for Ivory Coast

The 24-year-old Manchester United defender scored and provided an assist in the one-side match.

Jonathan Kodjia, Eric Bailly, Cheick Doukoure and Maxwel Cornet scored for the Ivorians.

Like Angola, Ivory Coast also scored four goals on a day when home teams dominated with seven of the first eight matches delivering maximum points to the host teams.

In the other Group H match, Guinea defeated Rwanda 2-0 in Conakry through goals from Francois Kamano and Ibrahima Cisse to stay three points ahead of the Ivorians.

Angola ended the perfect two-victory record of Mauritania by recovering from conceding a third-minute goal to triumph 4-1 in Luanda.

Captain Mateus da Costa turned the tide with goals after 12 and 16 minutes, levelling from a penalty before volleying his team into the lead.

Angola and Mauritania have six points and Burkina Faso can join them if they win at home to bottom team Botswana Saturday.

An Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting goal gave Cameroon a laboured 1-0 Group B win over Malawi in Yaounde, and Dutch coach Clarence Seedorf his first success as ‘Indomitable Lions’ coach.

Defending champions Cameroon are guaranteed a place among the 24 finalists next year as hosts, but opted to compete in the mini-league phase to gain competitive match practice.

They top the group with seven points, four more than Morocco, who should narrow the gap by defeating the Comoros in Casablanca Saturday.

In other matchday three qualifiers, Gabon beat South Sudan 3-0 in Libreville, Togo snatched a late 1-1 draw with the Gambia in Lome and Cape Verde outplayed Tanzania 3-0 in Praia.

Frday’s results:

In Blide, Algeria:

Algeria 0 Benin 1

In Bamako, Mali:

Mali 0 Barundi 0

In Praia, Cape Verde:

Cape Verde 3 Tanzania 0

In Cairo, Egypt:

Egypt 4 Eswatini 1

In Bouake, Ivory Coast:

Ivory Coast 4 Central Africa 0

Conakry, Guinea:

Guinea 2 Rwanda 0

In Lomé, Togo:

Togo 1 Gambia 1

Luanda, Angola: Angola 4 Mauritania 1

Libreville, Gabon: Gabon 3 South Sudan 0

Yaoundé, Cameroon: Cameroon 1 Malawi 0

