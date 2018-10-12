Baxter explains Links inclusion in Bafana squad

The English mentor has since included Cape Town City winger Gift Links into his squad.
He joined the Bafana squad on Wednesday afternoon.
“No one is delighted about the injury to Vila, it is a tragedy for him, and it is both bad news for Sundowns and Bafana but we have to get on with it,” said Baxter.
“We think that we can cope for the first game. Links gives us the balance for the second game. He comes on the left when he comes in. He hasn’t trained properly with us so he needs a little bit of time.”
