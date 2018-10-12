 
menu
PSL News 12.10.2018 04:29 pm

Baxter explains Links inclusion in Bafana squad

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gift Links in action for Bafana Bafana.

Gift Links in action for Bafana Bafana.

Stuart Baxter says losing Sibusiso Vilakazi and Vincent Pule prompted him to get a left winger to balance the team.

The English mentor has since included Cape Town City winger Gift Links into his squad.

He joined the Bafana squad on Wednesday afternoon.

“No one is delighted about the injury to Vila, it is a tragedy for him, and it is both bad news for Sundowns and Bafana but we have to get on with it,” said Baxter.

“We think that we can cope for the first game. Links gives us the balance for the second game. He comes on the left when he comes in. He hasn’t trained properly with us so he needs a little bit of time.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Links replaces Vilakazi in Bafana squad 10.10.2018
We will not underestimate Seychelles – Baxter 10.10.2018
Bafana trio to join camp late 8.10.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.