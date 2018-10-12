Billiat calls for resolute defending against DRC

The Warriors will face DRC in Kinshasa in a Group G encounter on Saturday.

“We will try by all means not to concede and maybe get an early goal. We need to utilise the chances that will fall on our way,” Billiat told reporters.

“Defending is going to be hard but I think the guys are ready and we have the best squad that the coaches have assembled.”

The Kaizer Chiefs forward will be hoping to score in this encounter after scoring in Warriors’ last match against Congo in Brazzaville last month.

