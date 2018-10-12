 
PSL News 12.10.2018 01:25 pm

Billiat calls for resolute defending against DRC

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khama Billiat (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Khama Billiat wants Zimbabwe to avoid conceding goals when they play DR Congo in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier this weekend.

The Warriors will face DRC in Kinshasa in a Group G encounter on Saturday.

“We will try by all means not to concede and maybe get an early goal. We need to utilise the chances that will fall on our way,” Billiat told reporters.

“Defending is going to be hard but I think the guys are ready and we have the best squad that the coaches have assembled.”

The Kaizer Chiefs forward will be hoping to score in this encounter after scoring in Warriors’ last match against Congo in Brazzaville last month.

