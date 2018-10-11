Ndengane’s departure opens door for Lingwati

Ndengane left Celtic a week ago after requesting the club to terminate his contract.

The defender has since been spotted at Orlando Pirates but no official announcement has been made yet.

Komphela is confident that Thato Lingwati, who joined Siwelele from Jomo Cosmos can fill Ndengane’s shoes.

“With Ndengane gone, this is a big opportunity for Thato to raise his hand,” Komphela was quoted as saying by The Sowetan.

“He was acquired to help us at the centre-back. I have faith that he will plug that gap very well. We will have to help him and guide him because it’s not easy.

“We will definitely miss Ndengane. His departure is a massive loss for us but we have to soldier on. There was a great chemistry between him and Gordinho.

“The emotional glue and telepathy between the two was amazing. When you break that, it is not easy to find it again.”

