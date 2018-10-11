 
menu
PSL News 11.10.2018 04:58 pm

Ndengane’s departure opens door for Lingwati

Thato Lingwati welcomed to the team by Miejon van Zyl, Marketing and branding coordinator, Sparta Group with Rali Ramabodu, MD of Bloemfontein Celtic(middle) during the Bloemfontein Celtic Player, Kit and Sponsorship Announcement at Tsogo Sun Hotel on July 31, 2018 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images)

Thato Lingwati welcomed to the team by Miejon van Zyl, Marketing and branding coordinator, Sparta Group with Rali Ramabodu, MD of Bloemfontein Celtic(middle) during the Bloemfontein Celtic Player, Kit and Sponsorship Announcement at Tsogo Sun Hotel on July 31, 2018 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo by Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images)

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Steve Komphela has admitted that the club will miss Alfred Ndengane.

Ndengane left Celtic a week ago after requesting the club to terminate his contract.

The defender has since been spotted at Orlando Pirates but no official announcement has been made yet.

Komphela is confident that Thato Lingwati, who joined Siwelele from Jomo Cosmos can fill Ndengane’s shoes.

“With Ndengane gone, this is a big opportunity for Thato to raise his hand,” Komphela was quoted as saying by The Sowetan.

“He was acquired to help us at the centre-back. I have faith that he will plug that gap very well. We will have to help him and guide him because it’s not easy.

“We will definitely miss Ndengane. His departure is a massive loss for us but we have to soldier on. There was a great chemistry between him and Gordinho.

“The emotional glue and telepathy between the two was amazing. When you break that, it is not easy to find it again.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chinese consortium shows interest in Celtic 5.10.2018
Mosimane in awe of Celtic’s supporters 5.10.2018
Pirates set to unveil Ndengane? 4.10.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.