 
menu
PSL News 11.10.2018 02:43 pm

PSL referee ‘put on ice’ for not wearing OUTsurance kit

Phakaaathi Reporter
Referee Victor Hlungwani during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on August 04, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Referee Victor Hlungwani during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on August 04, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lee Warren/Gallo Images)

Safa communications manager Dominic Chimhavi has confirmed that referee Victor Hlungwani has been “put on ice” for not wearing the Outsurance kit when he officiated the Black Leopards/Bloemfontein Celtic match at the Thohoyandau Stadium.

The 42-year-old referee, who was also verbally abused by Leopards boss David Thidiela after the match, did not wear because it clashed with the Celtic kit.

“Hlungwani and the match commissioner were asked to explain what happened in the match and why they didn’t put on the OUTsurance gear‚” Chimhavi told TimesLive.

“In their defence‚ they did not put on the kit because it clashes with that of Bloemfontein Celtic,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Leopards boss reveals what triggered his verbal attack on referee 18.9.2018
Leopards boss threatens referee after Celtic loss 17.9.2018
SAFA meets sports portfolio committee 19.8.2014

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.