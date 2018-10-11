Pirates set to keep want-away Mabaso and Mbekile

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic says Abel Mabaso and Asavela Mbekile are still part of his plans.

The duo, who joined Pirates from Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively, are yet to make an appearance for Bucs this season.

Word is that they are seeking a move away from Pirates in order to get game time.

Chippa is said to be looking at re-signing Mabaso, while Mbekile is believed to be seeking a loan move in January.

Sredojevic, however, insists that the two players still have a future at the club.

“The two of them are the same as others, fighting for places,” Sredojevic told Vodacom Soccer.

“We are approaching the Telkom Cup, the Champions League and later on the Nedbank Cup.

“Those are the competitions where we are looking at having them [play] once they satisfy the criteria and standard that we have put in.

“Once they are ready to answer to those demands they will be there.”

