Pirates plan coming together – Micho

The Buccaneers’ second-place finish in the last campaign gave hope to everybody involved with the team that they would be challenging for the Absa Premiership League title this season.

Sredojevic, however, doesn’t want to get carried away even though they have a point more than they had last season after 10 games and they are second with 16 points, one point behind leaders Bidvest Wits.

Pirates head into the international break after a 1-1 draw with AmaZulu FC at the King Zwelithini Stadium at the weekend.

“I want to tell you that last year at this point we were one point less after 10 matches. So when you have that in mind that there is still huge room for development and space for improvement within the team,” said the Bucs coach.

“Those are the last touches we need. Because as I always tell the players, in big teams you win, its normal, you draw, it’s a question mark, you lose, it’s a revolution. So we are fully aware of that, we wear this shirt with the highest level of responsibility with all the supporters.

“We shall do our best in every match we play, with the intention to win. Today we wanted to win but it wasn’t meant to be. But at least we know our fans always appreciate the effort, they saw that we threw everything at AmaZulu.”

Sredojevic also shed some light on striker Thamsanqa Gabuza, who last made an appearance for the club during the team’s 2-1 victory over Polokwane City in August, but was red-carded after receiving a second yellow card for taking off his shirt and walking off the pitch without the referee’s consent.

The Buccaneers’ next league match is a Soweto derby clash against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on October 27.

