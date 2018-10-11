Sundowns always receive the short end of the stick – Pitso

Mosimane felt the result could have been different, as the linesman on the near side missed a handball by Wits keeper Darren Keet who, in hindsight, actually handled the ball outside the penalty area to stop a Sibusiso Vilakazi attempt, which was destined for the back of the net.

“I have never benefited (from poor officiating). Sundowns always receive the short end of the stick,” said Mosimane.

“Wits benefited and who cares because when you look at the table there is no statement saying ‘by the way’. You then have stress and you fight with the papers. That is the tough world of being a coach. You have to keep the emotions intact and be a gentleman. If you say something, the Premier Soccer League is on top of you,” he added.

It was not only Sunday’s game that rubbed Mosimane up the wrong way, he revisited incidents where his side lost an MTN8 semifinal because Benni McCarthy’s side scored an “offside” goal, and lamented a goal that was disallowed against Bloemfontein Celtic almost a week ago.

“People are benefiting. City benefited and won the MTN8 and people will say it is sour grapes but it is a fact. Benni McCarthy was also complaining about the referees but he has got a trophy now and who cares because it is history. You can say I am a cry-baby but all the time I tell the truth. We lost points against Celtic but Themba Zwane never touched the ball, he was on the side when Lebogang Maboe scored.”

“Who do referees report to?” Mosimane questioned.

He continued to vent his frustration: “The worse thing is that they can gang up against you. They say ‘oh, that one is complaining, let’s sort him out, he complains every week about us’… I know that mentality. I am not saying they are doing it but they have the ability to do that. Sometimes you have to be careful of how you say it.”

