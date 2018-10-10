Links replaces Vilakazi in Bafana squad

Vilakazi ruptured his left tendon Achilles in a practice match against SuperSport United on Wednesday morning.
Bafana won the match 1-0 courtesy of a first half goal by Lebo Mothiba.
City beat the Bafana Bafana camp by announcing Links’ call-up first on their social media accounts.
“Gift Links has been called up to represent Bafana Bafana against the Seychelles in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers,” read a tweet from City.
“Yo Thabo, Thami hold up, I’m on the way!” ????
Gift Links has been called up to represent Bafana Bafana ???????? against the Seychelles ???????? in the #2019AfconQualifiers #iamCityFC #InternationalWatch pic.twitter.com/AI6IvM7mVv
— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) 10 October 2018
