PSL News 10.10.2018 05:12 pm

Links replaces Vilakazi in Bafana squad

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gift Links in action for Bafana Bafana.

Bafana Bafana coach has called up Cape Town City attacking midfielder Gift Links as a replacement for the injured Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Vilakazi ruptured his left tendon Achilles in a practice match against SuperSport United on Wednesday morning.

Bafana won the match 1-0 courtesy of a first half goal by Lebo Mothiba.

City beat the Bafana Bafana camp by announcing Links’ call-up first on their social media accounts.

“Gift Links has been called up to represent Bafana Bafana against the Seychelles in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers,” read a tweet from City.

