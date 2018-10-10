 
PSL News 10.10.2018 04:58 pm

NFD side snap up former Ajax midfielder

Phakaaathi Reporter
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 15: Danny Phiri of Golden Arrows fouls Ndiviwe Mdabuka during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Ajax Cape Town at Prince Magogo Stadium on April 15, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Former Ajax Cape Town midfielder Ndiviwe Mdabuka has joined Maccabi FC.

The midfielder joins Maccabi on a free agent leaving Ajax following the club’s relegation to the National First Division last season.

The 27-year-old had an unsuccessful trial stint with Highlands Park before signing with Maccabi.

The ambitious NFD side have former Absa Premiership top goalscorer Collins Mbesuma, as well as for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star Lebogang “Cheese boy” Mokoena on their books.

 

