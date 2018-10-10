NFD side snap up former Ajax midfielder

The midfielder joins Maccabi on a free agent leaving Ajax following the club’s relegation to the National First Division last season.

The 27-year-old had an unsuccessful trial stint with Highlands Park before signing with Maccabi.

The ambitious NFD side have former Absa Premiership top goalscorer Collins Mbesuma, as well as for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star Lebogang “Cheese boy” Mokoena on their books.

! ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT ! ⚡

Maccabi FC is excited to welcome NDIVIWE MDABUKA to the family. We wish him luck and hope he makes many amazing memories with the team!

⚽????

Jersey number: 38 pic.twitter.com/GDoWmhf4cj — Maccabi FC RSA (@maccabifc_rsa) 10 October 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.