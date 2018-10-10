 
MTN 8 News 10.10.2018 03:57 pm

Cape Town City set to parade MTN8 trophy

Phakaaathi Reporter
Cape Town City celebrate the win during the MTN8, Final match between SuperSport United and Cape Town City FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City celebrate the win during the MTN8, Final match between SuperSport United and Cape Town City FC at Moses Mabhida Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

The Citizens are set to have a trophy tour around Cape Town on Thursday.

City won the MTN8 when they beat SuperSport United on penalties in Durban last month.

The team is set to parade their trophy on an open bus and they will be accompanied by Mayor Patricia De Lille.

De Lille will address the team before they depart from Darling Street on Thursday at 12.30PM.

“Let’s celebrate another massive achievement for the team of the City!,” read a tweet from the Mother City club.

“This is a unique opportunity to come see the boys with the monumental MTN8 TROPHY tomorrow!”

