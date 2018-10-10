Baroka sign Nkausu and Semenya

The defensive duo join Bakgaga as free agents after leaving Polokwane City and University of Pretoria respectively at the end of last season.

The Limpopo club confirmed the new signings on their official Twitter account.

“Please help us in welcoming Thabiso Semenya and Davis Nkausu to Baroka FC Family,” read tweet from Baroka.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda will be hoping that the duo’s experience will help his team as they look to move up the log standings.

