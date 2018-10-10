 
menu
PSL News 10.10.2018 03:46 pm

Baroka sign Nkausu and Semenya

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thabiso Kutumela of Orlando Pirates tackled by Thabiso Semenya of Polokwane City. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Thabiso Kutumela of Orlando Pirates tackled by Thabiso Semenya of Polokwane City. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Thabiso Semenya and Davis Nkausu have joined Baroka FC.

The defensive duo join Bakgaga as free agents after leaving Polokwane City and University of Pretoria respectively at the end of last season.

The Limpopo club confirmed the new signings on their official Twitter account.

“Please help us in welcoming Thabiso Semenya and Davis Nkausu to Baroka FC Family,” read tweet from Baroka.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda will be hoping that the duo’s experience will help his team as they look to move up the log standings.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Leopards close in on former Pirates defender 6.7.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.