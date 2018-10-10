Lesufi wants Nodada at Swallows

In a recent post on Twitter, Lesufi wished Nodada well ahead of Bafana Bafana’s clash against Seychelles, before expressing his wish to see him sign for Swallows.

“Best wishes Thabo ‘Email’ Nodada! I so believe in you! You represent the future of SA soccer. Swallows FC is monitoring you closely,” wrote Lesufi.

Nodada didn’t rule out a move to Swallows when he responded to Lesufi.

“We will speak when you are back in Premier league,” tweeted the City midfielder.

