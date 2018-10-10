 
menu
PSL News 10.10.2018 01:01 pm

Lesufi wants Nodada at Swallows

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Thabo Nodada of Cape Town City (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Thabo Nodada of Cape Town City (Chris Ricco/BackpagePix)

Gauteng MEC for education and Swallows FC official Panyaza Lesufi has expressed his desire of seeing Thabo Nodada playing for his team.

In a recent post on Twitter, Lesufi wished Nodada well ahead of Bafana Bafana’s clash against Seychelles, before expressing his wish to see him sign for Swallows.

“Best wishes Thabo ‘Email’ Nodada! I so believe in you! You represent the future of SA soccer. Swallows FC is monitoring you closely,” wrote Lesufi.

Nodada didn’t rule out a move to Swallows when he responded to Lesufi.

“We will speak when you are back in Premier league,” tweeted the City midfielder.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Nodada’s Bafana call-up came late – Benni 8.10.2018
Educators are the foundation of civilisation, says Lesufi on World Teachers Day 5.10.2018
WATCH: Nodada reacts to first Bafana call-up 1.10.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.