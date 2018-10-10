City defender on the mend

The Cape Town City defender sustained the injury in the first half of the MTN8 final against SuperSport United.

The Ivorian was carried off the field and was later seen limping on the field to collect his winner’s medal.

“Ivorian defender Kouassi Kouadja underwent a successful knee operation following an injury sustained during our #MTN8Final victory. Recover well Kouassi,” read a tweet from City.

ALSO READ: Polokwane pay R1 million to Senegalese striker

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.