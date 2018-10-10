 
PSL News 10.10.2018 12:22 pm

City defender on the mend

Phakaaathi Reporter
Kouassi Kouadja and Teko Modise during the Cape Town City FC media open day at Hartleyvale Stadium on August 01, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Kouassi Kouadja and Teko Modise during the Cape Town City FC media open day at Hartleyvale Stadium on August 01, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)

Ivorian defender Kouassi Kouadja is recovering well after undergoing a surgery on his knee.

The Cape Town City defender sustained the injury in the first half of the MTN8 final against SuperSport United.

The Ivorian was carried off the field and was later seen limping on the field to collect his winner’s medal.

“Ivorian defender Kouassi Kouadja underwent a successful knee operation following an injury sustained during our #MTN8Final victory. Recover well Kouassi,” read a tweet from City.

