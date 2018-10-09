Pirates believes in Gabuza – Micho

Gabuza has not featured for Pirates since he threw his jersey into the crowd after scoring in a game against Golden Arrows.

“Gabuza can come back into the squad, but it is up to him to do what he has to for him to get back into the squad,” Sredojevic was quoted as saying by Isolozwe.

“We still believe him, I don’t want to focus too much on what happened for him to be in this situation.

“He is an important player to the team,” added Sredojevic.

