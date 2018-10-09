 
PSL News 9.10.2018 12:21 pm

Leopards coach not scared of being axed

Phakaaathi Reporter
Joel Masutha coach of Black Leopards (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Joel Masutha coach of Black Leopards (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Joel Masutha says the possibility of losing his job does not keep him up at night.

With Black Leopards blowing hot and cold in recent matches, speculation has been rife that Masutha could lose his job at Lidoda Duvha.

“Football is football, it doesn’t matter where you are and it doesn’t matter which team you are coaching, I can tell you now Pep (Guardiola), Mourinho is under pressure, all the coaches in the world even the LFAs coaches are under pressure, because you win today then you are supposed to win the next match,“ said Masutha.

“I know it sells newspapers a lot when we talk about jobs on the line but I don’t even think about that, if people can fire Mourinho then who am I? So I don’t even think about firing I just think about the next match,” added Masutha.

Lidoda Duvha have lost four of their five league matches with their latest defeat coming at the hands of Golden Arrows last weekend.

They are currently 12th on the log standings, having collected eight points in games.

