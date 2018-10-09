Why was Motshwari benched against AmaZulu

It has since been revealed that the reason why he was benched was because the technical team didn’t want to run the risk of losing him before facing arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs on October 27.

According to a source, the technical team feels they have built a very formidable midfield partnership in Motshwari and Mlambo and with Motshwari a yellow card away from getting a suspension, it was wise to leave him out.

“A lot of people were shocked to see him on the bench, but the coaches didn’t want to lose him because his next yellow card will mean suspension for him,” said the source.

