Telkom Knockout News 8.10.2018 08:39 pm

Chiefs to host Leopards, Pirates face Chippa in TKO

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Joel Masutha, coach of Black Leopards and Giovanni Solinas, coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the 2018 Telkom Knockout draw at Supersport Studio, Johannesburg on 08 October 2018 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs got an easier first round match as they were pitted against new boys Black Leopards in the Telkom Knockout draw held on Monday night.

Amakhosi – who are the most successful team in the TKO – are under enormous pressure to get some silverware this season after a barren three years.

Leopards have been trying to find their feet in the elite league since their promotion and are not seen as a big danger to Giovanni Solinas’ hungry side.

But the Naturena side have a long history of disappointing against the so called smaller sides in cup competitions.

Chiefs’ neighbours Orlando Pirates got a home fixture against their long term nemesis Chippa United who have found their rhythm under new mentor Eric Tinkler.

Defending champions Bidvest Wits will start at their unhappy hunting ground at Goble Park where they will meet Free State Stars. Wits have always found it hard in Bethlehem.

Mamelodi Sundowns were drawn against last year’s losing finalists Bloemfontein Celtic. The TKO is set to start on the weekend of October 20.

Full fixture:

AmaZulu v CT City; Sundowns v Celtic; Polokwane City v SS United; FS Stars v Wits; Pirates v Chippa; Chiefs v Leooards; Maritzburg v Highlands Park; Baroka v Arrows

 

