PSL News 8.10.2018 05:19 pm

Polokwane coach revels in win over Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jozef Vukusic coach of Polokwane City during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Free State Stars at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Coach Jozef Vukusic says he was confident of beating Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend.

City beat Chiefs 1-0 at an empty Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

“I said before the game that we must play to our potential and if we do that‚ we can see what we can do‚” Vukusic was quoted as saying by The Sowetan.

“What we did after our first two games‚ we improved our defensive structure.

“You know that even if you play nice‚ like we did in our first two games‚ including Sundowns‚ but you don’t win then you lose confidence.”

The Slovakian hopes his side’s victory against Chiefs will be a motivation to win their next match against Maritzburg United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

