City beat Chiefs 1-0 at an empty Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

“I said before the game that we must play to our potential and if we do that‚ we can see what we can do‚” Vukusic was quoted as saying by The Sowetan.

“What we did after our first two games‚ we improved our defensive structure.

“You know that even if you play nice‚ like we did in our first two games‚ including Sundowns‚ but you don’t win then you lose confidence.”

The Slovakian hopes his side’s victory against Chiefs will be a motivation to win their next match against Maritzburg United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.