Chiefs target and Baroka coach bury the hatchet

The Zimbabwean international refused to shake the coach’s hand when he was substituted in their 2-1 defeat to Orlando Pirates.

Nyirenda then slammed Chawapiwa for not pulling his weight and benched him.

“When things are not going fine, people tend to look for mistakes. It was nothing, I spoke with the coach, and he told me what I did wrong, and I apologised so that we can work together, we both need each other,” Chawapiwa told Limpopo Sports Zone.

“I still have a lot to offer, I have two years left on my contract. There is more I am expected to do, and I am happy we have sorted out things with the coach.”

