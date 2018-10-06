City put a dent in Chiefs’ campaign

It proved to be a poor week for Kaizer Chiefs as they followed up a 0-0 midweek draw against Highlands Park with a 1-0 Premiership defeat to Polokwane City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban, on Saturday evening.

Giovanni Solinas’ men enjoyed large periods of dominance and ball possession in KZN, but for the most part lacked the creativity and skill to unlock a well-organised Polokwane defence.

The win for the Limpopo side was their fourth in six matches as their rise up the table continues.

Playing in front of an empty stadium – the price Chiefs were paying after the fan violence in the Nedbank Cup last season at the same venue – the Soweto side had the first chance of the evening when Ryan Moon headed wide from a seventh minute corner.

Amakhosi, though, struggled to break down the Rise and Shine defence and had to wait until the 28th minute for their next chance, which saw Dumisani Zuma’s volley flying over goal.

For the most part, though, the first half failed to bring much in the way of goal-scoring opportunities, and as the match progressed, Polokwane City grew into the game.

And they were to take the lead in spectacular fashion in the final minute of the opening half when Vusimuzi Mngomezulu played a one-two with Rodney Ramagalela, before burying a brilliant curling effort into the top corner from 30-yards out.

The Glamour Boys made a bright start to the second stanza, but again failed to penetrate the visitors’ defence, with the final killer pass lacking.

Polokwane keeper George Chigova was called into action in making a save on a Khama Billiat free kick 11 minutes after the interval, but other than that, Chiefs continued to huff and puff as they unsuccessfully tried to break down the opposition defence.

Chigova’s next save arrived in the 86th minute, when he comfortably held on to a long range effort from Siphelele Ntshangase, the Zimbabwean stopper also keeping out a late chance for Bernard Parker in what was the Soweto giants’ last chance on a forgettable night in which they lacked inspiration and thrust in attack.

