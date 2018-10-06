 
PSL News 6.10.2018 06:21 pm

Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City

Rendani Ndou of Polokwane City challenged by Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Polokwane City and Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on 31 October 2017 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs face Polokwane City at an unusually quiet Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Amakhosi will have to do without their fans after the PSL sanctioned that they play two matches in Durban behind closed doors, following the crowd violence that occurred there after the Nedbank Cup semi-final against Free State Stars in April.

Chiefs were held to a goalless draw at Makhulong Stadium in the goalless draw against Highlands Park on Tuesday.

The midweek result meant an end to a three-match winning streak which saw them climb up to within touching distance of top spot in the PSL after starting their campaign without a win in their first five matches.

Rise and Shine will draw a bit of confidence that a decent bulk of their current squad was present when they prevailed over Amakhosi in May 2017.

The last fixture between these two sides went the other way, with Chiefs grabbing a 2-1 win at home.

 

