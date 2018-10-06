Live report: Kaizer Chiefs vs Polokwane City

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Amakhosi will have to do without their fans after the PSL sanctioned that they play two matches in Durban behind closed doors, following the crowd violence that occurred there after the Nedbank Cup semi-final against Free State Stars in April.

Chiefs were held to a goalless draw at Makhulong Stadium in the goalless draw against Highlands Park on Tuesday.

The midweek result meant an end to a three-match winning streak which saw them climb up to within touching distance of top spot in the PSL after starting their campaign without a win in their first five matches.

Rise and Shine will draw a bit of confidence that a decent bulk of their current squad was present when they prevailed over Amakhosi in May 2017.

The last fixture between these two sides went the other way, with Chiefs grabbing a 2-1 win at home.

