‘Sorry’ Micho expects tough match against AmaZulu

Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic knows it won’t be easy to play AmaZulu at home as they look to bounce back to winning ways when they face Usuthu at the King Zwelithini Stadium this evening.

The KwaZulu-Natal side have proven to be a difficult side to overcome when playing at home. They managed to hold Mamelodi Sundowns to a 3-3 draw and more recently drew 0-0 with Maritzburg United in the KZN derby and they are yet to lose a home match.

However, the club is facing tough times after they were docked six points for failing to comply with a ruling from Fifa in relation to a disciplinary matter involving Namibian player Phinheas Nambandi back in 2014. The club is now rooted to the bottom of the league table with two points from seven games.

“We have the highest degree of respect for AmaZulu. We regret that our colleague Cavin Johnson and his team had points deducted. However, we know that whenever the so-called big teams or any other team go there, it won’t be easy,” said Sredojevic.

The Buccaneers are desperate for a win following their goalless draw with Golden Arrows in a midweek league clash at home.

The Soweto giants could have easily been on top of the table had they won, but they now find themselves in second place with 15 points after nine games.

Sredojevic remains hopeful that his team will be able to grind out a victory and says they need to find more consistency in their performances.

“I believe in the work we do and have total trust, confidence and belief in our players. They know where they are going and the kind of challenge we are facing in front of us.

“We are going to a proper derby match where with each moment you need to be totally in the game,” he added.

“We need to find the key to open the door ofconsistency, to have an ironclad defence, have creative build-ups and a much sharper attack.”

