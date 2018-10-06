Uthongathi looking to get back to winning ways

He conceded that the defeat may have just been a blessing in disguise as it reminded his players that they had not won anything yet.

“The defeat brought us back to earth and reminded us we are not invincible. We need to put the game to bed and set new goals going forward. We focus on preparing for the next game. We will come back strong next week,” said Ferreira.

And that time has come as Ferreira will guide his side hoping for a win when they host TS Sporting at Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

NFD fixtures this weekend

Saturday

Real Kings v Royal Eagles, at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, 3.30pm

Six games and no win. This should be worrying for Real Kings who were just a point away from getting into the playoffs last season. The Magic Boys look like they have lost their wand this time around and will find the going tough against a rejuvenated Eagles side who have recorded two in a row going into this match.

Witbank Spurs v Stellenbosch, at Puma Rugby Stadium, 3.30pm

Siyavutha will be looking to get up from last weekend’s defeat at the hands of neighbours TS Galaxy and get their campaign back to winning ways. But it will not be easy against a Stellies side who tasted victory for the third time last weekend and will be looking to make it two in a row.

University Of Pretoria v Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, at Tuks Stadium, 3.30pm

AmaTuks started well but then eased up little after a few games. They will look to get their third win of the campaign and their first at home against the log leaders. Tshakhuma remain the only team who have yet to lose.

Uthongathi v TS Sporting, at Princess Magogo Stadium, 3.30pm

Benson Mhlongo’s team have been on the rise in recent weeks and will look to get the better of the Cane Cutters while they are down following last weekend’s defeat.

Mbombela United v Richards Bay, at KaNyamazane Stadium, 3.30pm

Tingwenyama were the victims of a rampant Cape Umoya United side last weekend and will look to redeem themselves especially at home where are still unbeaten. The Natal Rich Boys will be buoyed by the gutsy performance they gave in the win over Ajax Cape Town last weekend.

Sunday

Jomo Cosmos v Cape Umoya United, at Vosloorus Stadium, 3.30pm

A meeting of old hands as Jomo Sono comes up against Roger De Sa. Both are owner coaches at their teams. Ezenkosi are on a five unbeaten run and will want to keep it going and steadily climb up the standings. Umoya will be confidence after a win over Mbombela United last weekend.

Maccabi v Ubuntu Cape Town, at Dobsonville Stadium, 3.30pm

Having played the last two games away and coming back with one point, Maccabi will want to get back to winning ways at home. And based on recent results, Ubuntu are not a team who will offer much resistance. The Cape Town side are yet to register a win this season with one draw and five defeats to their name so far.

TS Galaxy v Ajax Cape Town, at Kameelrivier Stadium, 3.30pm

The Urban Warriors face the possibility of getting a third straight defeat if recent performances and results are anything to go by. Muhsin Ertugral’s side have had a poor run of late but may just be buoyed by the terrific atmosphere at Kameelsrivier and upset Daniel Malesela who is looking for his second win at home.

