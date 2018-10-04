Maluleke to keep ‘pushing’ after Vukusic’s praises

Vukusic said Maluleke’s brain works like a computer after he helped his side share the spoils with United.

Maluleke has downplayed his contribution in the team claiming he is only doing what is expected of him.

“It is a motivation for the coach to rate you high. It gives you motivation to keep pushing,” Maluleke told Phakaaathi.

Maluleke agrees with his coach when he says “age is just a number” and that each player knows how much they can still give when they are over 30.

“I think the age factor is for people to keep you down by saying you can’t play when you are 30. But as a player you know yourself, you need to keep playing.

“The people around me keep me motivated, the teammates and my family they keep me going, plus I know what I am capable of and how long I can keep going.

“I know in each game I play, I need to give my all and I enjoy playing football, and consistency is key for me in every game.”

